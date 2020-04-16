Apollo Medical Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.3% Upside

Apollo Medical Holdings found using ticker (AMEH) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 23. With the stocks previous close at 14.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.9 while the 200 day moving average is 16.28. The market cap for the company is $524m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.apollomed.net

Apollo Medical Holdings, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

