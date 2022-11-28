Apollo Global Management – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Apollo Global Management with ticker code (APO) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 69.88. With the stocks previous close at 65.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 55.12 while the 200 day moving average is 56.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $39,876m. Visit the company website at: https://www.apollo.com

The potential market cap would be $42,660m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Global Management is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia , India and Europe.