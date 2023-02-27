Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 11.5 with a mean TP of 11.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .2%. The day 50 moving average is 11.62 while the 200 day moving average is 11.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,636m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.