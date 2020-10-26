Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.25. Now with the previous closing price of 8.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 9.11 and the 200 day moving average is 9. The company has a market cap of $1,356m. Company Website: http://www.apolloreit.com
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.