Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 9.11 and the 200 day MA is 8.93. The company has a market cap of $1,313m. Visit the company website at: http://www.apolloreit.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn