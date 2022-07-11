Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 14.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.33. With the stocks previous close at 10.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.65 and the 200 day moving average is 13.4. The market cap for the company is $1,510m. Company Website: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,304m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.