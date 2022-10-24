Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.9% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 11 with a mean TP of 12.88. With the stocks previous close at 9.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.68 and the 200 day moving average is 12.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,336m. Company Website: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,856m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.