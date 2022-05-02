Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.25. With the stocks previous close at 12.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The day 50 moving average is 13.49 and the 200 day MA is 14.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,777m. Find out more information at: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,144m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.