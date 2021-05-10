Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15.5 calculating the average target price we see 15.75. Now with the previous closing price of 15.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.88 while the 200 day moving average is 11.37. The market cap for the company is $2,139m. Visit the company website at: http://www.apolloreit.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.