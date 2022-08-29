Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 14.67. With the stocks previous close at 12.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.6 and the 200 day MA is 12.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,734m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,042m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.