Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.67. Now with the previous closing price of 12.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.44 and the 200 day MA is 12.91. The market cap for the company is $1,770m. Visit the company website at: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,026m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.