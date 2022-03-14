Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.67. With the stocks previous close at 13.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.32 while the 200 day moving average is 14.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,882m. Find out more information at: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,079m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.