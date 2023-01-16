Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.38. Now with the previous closing price of 11.86 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.56. The company has a market cap of $1,651m. Visit the company website at: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,584m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.