Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have 11.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.6 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The 50 day MA is 10.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,667m. Company Website: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,606m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

