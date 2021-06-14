Twitter
Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F found using ticker (ARI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 15.5 and has a mean target at 15.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.35 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.48 and the 200 day MA is 13.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.apolloreit.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

