Apollo Commercial Real Estate F – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate F with ticker code (ARI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9.5 and has a mean target at 11.38. With the stocks previous close at 11.43 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.05 and the 200 day moving average is 11.79. The company has a market cap of $1,568m. Find out more information at: https://www.apolloreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,561m based on the market concensus.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.