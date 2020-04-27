Apex Global Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Apex Global Brands Inc. found using ticker (APEX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0.65 and 0.65 calculating the mean target price we have 0.65. With the stocks previous close at 0.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.43 while the 200 day moving average is 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://apexglobalbrands.com

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company’s brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

