Apex Global Brands Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Apex Global Brands Inc. found using ticker (APEX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.65 and 0.65 calculating the mean target price we have 0.65. Now with the previous closing price of 0.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.43 and the 200 day MA is 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3m. Company Website: http://apexglobalbrands.com

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company’s brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn