Home » USA Broker Ratings » Apergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Apergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

21st October 2020

Apergy Corporation with ticker code (APY) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.85 and the 200 day MA is 9.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $801m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

