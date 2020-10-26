Apartment Investment and Manage – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Apartment Investment and Manage with ticker code (AIV) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 37 with a mean TP of 40.7. With the stocks previous close at 34.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.19 and the 200 day moving average is 36.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,039m. Company Website: http://www.aimco.com

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

