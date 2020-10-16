Apartment Investment and Manage – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Apartment Investment and Manage found using ticker (AIV) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 37 and has a mean target at 40.7. With the stocks previous close at 35.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is 35.69 and the 200 day moving average is 36.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,212m. Find out more information at: http://www.aimco.com

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

