Apache Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.7% Upside

Apache Corporation with ticker code (APA) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 11 and has a mean target at 16.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 75.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.53 while the 200 day moving average is 12.44. The market cap for the company is $3,503m. Company Website: http://www.apachecorp.com

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt’s Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn