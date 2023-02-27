APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.6% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 42 and has a mean target at 53.42. Now with the previous closing price of 39.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.6%. The day 50 moving average is 43.5 and the 200 day MA is 41.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,196m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $16,654m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.