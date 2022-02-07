APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 29 and has a mean target at 37.85. Now with the previous closing price of 34.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 28.92 and the 200 day MA is 23.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,529m. Find out more information at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $13,730m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.