APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.0% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 54.63. Now with the previous closing price of 31.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 73.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.94 while the 200 day moving average is 34.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,820m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,718m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.