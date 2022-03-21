APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 41.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day MA is 34.19 and the 200 day MA is 25.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,149m. Find out more information at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $15,187m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.