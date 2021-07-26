Twitter
APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.5% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 20 with a mean TP of 28.19. With the stocks previous close at 18.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.85 and the 200 day MA is 19.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,883m. Company Website: http://apacorp.com

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

