APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 40 with a mean TP of 55.62. Now with the previous closing price of 41.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45.76 while the 200 day moving average is 41. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,790m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,366m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.