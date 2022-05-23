Twitter
APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 54.24. Now with the previous closing price of 40.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.31. The market cap for the company is $14,091m. Find out more information at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,723m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

