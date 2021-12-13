APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 23 and has a mean target at 34.09. With the stocks previous close at 26.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,689m. Company Website: https://apacorp.com

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.