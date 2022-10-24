APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 40 with a mean TP of 53.81. Now with the previous closing price of 41.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,103m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,282m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.