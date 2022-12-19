APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 55.58. With the stocks previous close at 45.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is 44.96 while the 200 day moving average is 40.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,079m. Company Website: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,370m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.