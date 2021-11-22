Twitter
APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 17 and has a mean target at 33.98. Now with the previous closing price of 27.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.07 while the 200 day moving average is 21.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,445m. Visit the company website at: http://apacorp.com

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

