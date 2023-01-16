APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 40 and has a mean target at 55.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.62 and the 200 day MA is 41.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,577m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,792m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.