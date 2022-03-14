APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 29 and has a mean target at 40.96. Now with the previous closing price of 40.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 33.2 and the 200 day MA is 25.31. The company has a market cap of $13,542m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $13,853m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.