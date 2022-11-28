APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 46.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 42.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,928m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,710m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.