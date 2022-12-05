APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 55.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The day 50 moving average is 43.34 and the 200 day MA is 40.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,146m. Find out more information at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,954m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.