APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

APA Corporation found using ticker (APA) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 54.73. Now with the previous closing price of 46.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.14 and the 200 day MA is 39.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,899m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,371m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.