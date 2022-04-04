Twitter
APA Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 46.5. With the stocks previous close at 41.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 36.09 and the 200 day moving average is 26.62. The market cap for the company is $14,647m. Visit the company website at: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $16,479m based on the market concensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

