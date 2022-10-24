Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Aon plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Aon plc with ticker code (AON) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 335 and 250 with a mean TP of 303.08. Now with the previous closing price of 273.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 282.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 286.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $59,085m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aon.com

The potential market cap would be $65,422m based on the market concensus.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

