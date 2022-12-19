Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Aon plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Aon plc found using ticker (AON) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 287 calculating the mean target price we have 309.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 303.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 291.65 and the 200 day MA is 288.99. The company has a market cap of $61,799m. Company Website: https://www.aon.com

The potential market cap would be $62,937m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.