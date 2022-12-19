Aon plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Aon plc found using ticker (AON) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 287 calculating the mean target price we have 309.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 303.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 291.65 and the 200 day MA is 288.99. The company has a market cap of $61,799m. Company Website: https://www.aon.com

The potential market cap would be $62,937m based on the market concensus.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.