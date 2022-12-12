Aon plc – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Aon plc found using ticker (AON) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 360 and 287 with a mean TP of 309.25. With the stocks previous close at 306.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of .9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 288.95 and the 200 day MA is 288.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $63,231m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aon.com

The potential market cap would be $63,784m based on the market concensus.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.