Aon plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; offers CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small- and medium-sized businesses; and provides ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.