Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporat found using ticker (ANH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. With the stocks previous close at 1.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.72 and the 200 day MA is 1.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $166m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anworth.com
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.