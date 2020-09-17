Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporat with ticker code (ANH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 and has a mean target at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.78 and the 200 day MA is 1.71. The market cap for the company is $174m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anworth.com
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.