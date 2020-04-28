Antofagasta plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 830 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 9.4% from the opening price of 759 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 27.2 points and decreased 101 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 993.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 575 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 772.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 868.23. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,102,018. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £7,540,313,243 GBP.

