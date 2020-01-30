Antofagasta plc 7.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 910 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.8% from today’s opening price of 843.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 73 points and decreased 30.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1026 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 768.8 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 925.44 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 894.08. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,967,070. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £8,469,085,055 GBP.