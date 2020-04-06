Antofagasta plc 21.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Antofagasta plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -21.3% from today’s opening price of 762.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 73.6 points and decreased 149 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1026 GBX while the year low share price is currently 575 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 799.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 877.32. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,671,416. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £7,489,490,824 GBP.

