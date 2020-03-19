Antofagasta plc 15.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Antofagasta plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ANTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 750 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.6% from the opening price of 648.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 200 points and decreased 279.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1026 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 575 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 887.07. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,755,201. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £6,448,639,225 GBP.

