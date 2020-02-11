Antofagasta plc 12.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Antofagasta plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ANTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 740 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.8% from the opening price of 849 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 121.8 points and decreased 45.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1026 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 768.8 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 922.37 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 892.45. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,925,836. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £8,453,902,255 GBP.